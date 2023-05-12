Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two killed in Love County crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Love County Thursday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on State Highway 32 seven miles west of Marietta.

According to troopers, Billie Snyder, 62, of Burneyville, was traveling east when her pickup went left of center and collided with a westbound pickup driven by Gregory Parker, 60, of Wilson.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Parker’s pickup, Monica Parker, 59, of Wilson, was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Snyder was taken to a Denton hospital, where she later died.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday night, Grayson College student Emaya Williams was reportedly stabbed in the neck by...
Grayson College student stabbed, another arrested
A Texas water pump station now resides in Oklahoma territory as legislators and the North Texas...
Misplaced water pump station forces Texas & Oklahoma to talk state boundaries
A 29-year-old Garvin County woman suffered a stroke last year which took away her ability to...
“I wanted to tell my kids I loved them” Oklahoma mom learns to talk again after stroke
A man is dead after a crash in McCurtain County early Thursday morning.
Man killed after wreck in McCurtain County
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe Police arrest man accused of running veteran benefit scam

Latest News

On this segment of Zoo Nooz, News 12 is talking about the awakening of the bears as they come...
Zoo Nooz: Bears awakening out of torpor
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe Police arrest man accused of running veteran benefit scam
May is mental health awareness month, and access to care remains a growing need in Grayson,...
Report shows there’s a growing need for mental health services in Texoma
Experts give tips on reacting in an active shooter situation.
How to be prepared for an active shooter situation