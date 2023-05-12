Two killed in Love County crash

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Love County Thursday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on State Highway 32 seven miles west of Marietta.

According to troopers, Billie Snyder, 62, of Burneyville, was traveling east when her pickup went left of center and collided with a westbound pickup driven by Gregory Parker, 60, of Wilson.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Parker’s pickup, Monica Parker, 59, of Wilson, was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Snyder was taken to a Denton hospital, where she later died.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

