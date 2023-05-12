Zoo Nooz: Bears awakening out of torpor

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -For the last half year if you have visited the Frank Buck Zoo you might have missed seeing a certain big animal, but as the summer months are making their way out, so are the bears as they awaken from torpor.

Warm weather is emerging and so are the three bears at the Frank Buck Zoo as torpor, a state of decreased activity but not dormancy like hibernation, is ending.

“They really don’t pick up speed like really being active and eating and that sort of thing until further the end of May,” Zoo Director Susan Kleven said.

Kleven said during this slow start bears will only be out in their play area for about 30 minutes to an hour a day in the afternoon.

“What that looks like from day to day and hour to hour is a little bit different, sometimes if you’re really lucky in the afternoon when things are pretty quiet the bears will come out here and have access to this large yard area,” Kleven said.

Before the bears enter torpor, their eating habits mainly consist of protein, but once they awaken, it becomes more vegetarian based.

“They really enjoy the grass and the vegetation, which is great because with all the storms that we have, we have tree limbs coming down, fresh branches, they really enjoy that type of thing. It’s a little bit lighter, a little bit on the salad side of things this time of year is what they’re eating,” Kleven said.

If you come out and miss the bears the zoo will be having multiple events all summer long that you can partake in and see the bears again.

“On June the 24th at 7AM we have a 5K that is a fundraising for Giraffe Conservation Foundation so we are super excited about that and then in July on the 21st which is a Friday we have a concert, a free concert coming up and that’s a lot of fun and that’s at 7PM,” Kleven said.

