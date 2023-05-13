Four people injured after Tractor-Trailer crash in Atoka County

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon on Highway 69 near Stringtown.

Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner driven by 67-year-old Raphael U. Mirabal was at a stop sign and crossed US-69 in front of another car heading south. The car swerved right while trying to avoid the truck and ran into the vehicle.

the driver of the car,37-year-old Robert W. Kishbaugh was flown to Med City Plano, in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries.

His other three passengers were treated and released from an Atoka hospital.

Mirabal was not injured in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

