Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Four people injured after Tractor-Trailer crash in Atoka County

Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.
Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.(Credit: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon on Highway 69 near Stringtown.

Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner driven by 67-year-old Raphael U. Mirabal was at a stop sign and crossed US-69 in front of another car heading south. The car swerved right while trying to avoid the truck and ran into the vehicle.

the driver of the car,37-year-old Robert W. Kishbaugh was flown to Med City Plano, in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries.

His other three passengers were treated and released from an Atoka hospital.

Mirabal was not injured in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Two killed in Love County crash
Tuesday night, Grayson College student Emaya Williams was reportedly stabbed in the neck by...
Grayson College student stabbed, another arrested
A Texas water pump station now resides in Oklahoma territory as legislators and the North Texas...
Misplaced water pump station forces Texas & Oklahoma to talk state boundaries
A 29-year-old Garvin County woman suffered a stroke last year which took away her ability to...
“I wanted to tell my kids I loved them” Oklahoma mom learns to talk again after stroke
A man is dead after a crash in McCurtain County early Thursday morning.
Man killed after wreck in McCurtain County

Latest News

From jeans to knick knacks to everything in between, perhaps most valuable is her adult...
‘Go for it, pray for it, and go’: Her Story from pharmaceutical technician to small business owner
Left to right: Eduardo Barreda ,Robert Pitsinger, Jr.
Two Grayson County men arrested for sex crimes against children
Nine Sherman high school students walk the stage at Grayson College.
Sherman high school students graduate with college degree from Grayson College
Nine Sherman high school students walk the stage at Grayson College.
Sherman high school students graduate with college degree from Grayson College