‘Go for it, pray for it, and go’: Her Story from pharmaceutical technician to small business owner

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - News 12 and the Grayson Crisis Center celebrate the accomplishments of women by telling their story in a segment called, Her Story.

A Whitesboro mother who left her job to open a business is our “Her Story” spotlight.

Amber Young wanted to spend more time with family. So, she left a career as a pharmaceutical technician to open a business of her own.

It doesn’t take long to see what makes the Leopard Antler Boutique in Whitesboro special.

Amber says, “I enjoy just talking to people. Everyone who comes in I really enjoy it.”

Ever since her days as a student at Whitesboro High School, Amber Young’s love for people was evident. Reflecting, Amber recalls, “Amber was the social butterfly, and she was involved in everything. I was also the mascot here at Whitesboro.”

Six years ago, she relied on that gift of relationship building to start her own business because she wanted to spend more time with her family. “My husband and I were like are we going to do it? Should I? Am I the right fit? Am I the right person? And he said you know I had faith in you in 2017 and I have faith in you now.”

Being a wife, mother of two daughters and owning a business is hard work. “I get up at 7 and sometimes I work before I even get to the store. And I get here and I’m straightening up the store.”

From jeans to knick knacks to everything in between, perhaps most valuable is her adult daughters seeing their mother’s strength. “I tell you. Doing a lot of praying. People think we all have it together, we don’t.”

But, she encourages others to dare to believe in themselves and pursue the life they dream of, “You just gotta jump, or you’ll never know or you’ll have that fear – what if”

Even if your goal isn’t to own a business, Amber says, “For the person says she can’t do it, you can, go for it, pray for it, and go”.

If you know a woman like Amber who is bravely pursuing her dream – we want to tell her story. We want every female to be inspired by stories like Amber’s.

