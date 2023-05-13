Hit-And-Miss Heavy Rain

Scattered showers have been moving through Texoma early this Saturday morning and will continue through Mother’s Day weekend. There is a Flood Watch in effect for most of Texoma until 7pm Sunday due to the risk of lingering showers that could cause up to two inches of rain.

Rain tapers off somewhat on Mother’s Day, but there’s still an even-money chance of at least scattered daytime thunderstorms. Unsettled skies continue into next week with a daily chance of showers, but it looks like the severe weather threat for next week will be very low. The outlook into next weekend suggests a break from the oppressive humidity and some dry conditions, but as you know that’s a long way off for any great confidence.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

