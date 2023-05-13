Two Grayson County men arrested for sex crimes against children

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men were arrested for sex crimes against children in Grayson County.

Robert Pitsinger of Denison was arrested yesterday.

He’s accused of continuously sexually abusing a child under 14 as well as aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact.

Pitsinger remains in the Grayson county jail Friday.

Eduardo Barreda of Denison was arrested Wednesday, also for child rape as well as child abuse.

He also remains in jail on bonds totaling more than a million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.