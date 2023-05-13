Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two Grayson County men arrested for sex crimes against children

Left to right: Eduardo Barreda ,Robert Pitsinger, Jr.
Left to right: Eduardo Barreda ,Robert Pitsinger, Jr.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men were arrested for sex crimes against children in Grayson County.

Robert Pitsinger of Denison was arrested yesterday.

He’s accused of continuously sexually abusing a child under 14 as well as aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact.

Pitsinger remains in the Grayson county jail Friday.

Eduardo Barreda of Denison was arrested Wednesday, also for child rape as well as child abuse.

He also remains in jail on bonds totaling more than a million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Two killed in Love County crash
Tuesday night, Grayson College student Emaya Williams was reportedly stabbed in the neck by...
Grayson College student stabbed, another arrested
A Texas water pump station now resides in Oklahoma territory as legislators and the North Texas...
Misplaced water pump station forces Texas & Oklahoma to talk state boundaries
A 29-year-old Garvin County woman suffered a stroke last year which took away her ability to...
“I wanted to tell my kids I loved them” Oklahoma mom learns to talk again after stroke
A man is dead after a crash in McCurtain County early Thursday morning.
Man killed after wreck in McCurtain County

Latest News

AAA said the average regular gas prices from last week jumped from $2.94 to $3.16.
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise as busy travel season kicks in
Over the last few days, several viewers told News 12 that Coherent is laying people off. The...
Coherent makes “adjustment to the size” of its Sherman workforce
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
Howe Police arrest man accused of running veteran benefit scam
May is mental health awareness month, and access to care remains a growing need in Grayson,...
Report shows there’s a growing need for mental health services in Texoma