Van Alstyne’s Servati signs with McMurry Volleyball

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne’s Jaidan Servati is headed out west for her college ball, she officially signs with McMurry University Volleyball to continue her career on the court.

Servati has been a dominant force for the Lady Panthers for four years and is now ready for the next step.

“Once I went to McMurry, it felt like home,” said Servati. “The coach, the team, just the people there. They were all super welcoming and it made me really excited to go there and I’m really thankful that I get to play college volleyball because it’s been a dream of mine.”

