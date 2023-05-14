Texoma Local
Mother’s Day Rain

Texoma has been getting rained on since early this morning
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Happy Mother’s Day Texoma! It’s been raining since early this morning in Texoma’s Western counties along I-35, with wildly different rain totals depending on where you live. For instance Ringling received nearly 2 inches of rain this morning while on just the other side of I-35, Ardmore only got a quarter of an inch of rain.

Rain continues into the afternoon but focused on the Eastern counties. An afternoon shower just moved over the station and dropped nearly a tenth of an inch of rain. Definitely not Flood Watch levels of rain, but rain nevertheless.

Speaking of Flood Watches, most Oklahoma counties remain under a Flood Watch until 7pm today. It seems excessive to me as the rain totals for Saturday and Sunday hardly qualify as Flood Watch worthy. Nevertheless, there are reports that the Flood Watch could be extended until Monday in some Oklahoma counties as more overnight rain is expected.

After Monday, rain chances drop significantly as an area of high pressure moves over Texoma to bring some sunshine back into the forecast. A brief northerly shift in the wind will reduce temperatures closer to the seasonal average of highs in the upper 70s.

As for the rest of Mother’s Day, keep an eye on the radar to see where current showers are but the majority of Texoma will remain overcast and dry until the overnight hours.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

