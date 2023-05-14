Texoma Local
Rain Chances Highest Overnight

Storm chances continue on Mother’s Day, but amounts and coverage should be less
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Despite Saturday rain totals being very low, the National Weather Service has maintained the Flood Watch in the majority of the Oklahoma counties in Texoma. However, the Flood Watches in a couple of Texas counties have expired. To make matters more confusing, the Marginal severe risk for Sunday is focused on the Eastern Texoma counties. So don’t be surprised if Mother’s Day rain totals are once again sparse.

If flooding is to occur, it will be during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday. Of course, the models predicting rainfall have been mostly inaccurate the past few days.

To put it directly, rain will be spotty and brief on Sunday and most of Texoma will remain dry. Temperatures will rise back into the 80s with humidity making it feel as humid as it has felt all week. Wind speeds will be barely noticeable.

Rain chances continue to decline but remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Afterwards, confidence is high for rain to be out of the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a happy Mother’s Day Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

