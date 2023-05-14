Sherman church helping Sudan refugees become homeowners

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Elfoul family escaped the raging war in Sudan to seek a safer place for their family of nine. About nine years ago, they moved to Sherman.

“I would say it was difficult, but I feel like it here is a safe place for us,” One of the sons, Navil Elfoul, said.

Since then, they have grown roots in Texoma. The parents work for Tyson, they are members at Trinty Baptist Church and two of the kids attend Austin College and Grayson College. They currently rent a small house with one bathroom but they aspire to one day be homeowners.

Robert Zischkle and other church members joined together to help make this dream a reality.

“There was a couple that we met that was trying to sell this house that we can turn into that house, it’s big enough for them,” Zischkle said.

With renovations, the house will become a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. Big enough for the family to continue to thrive. Once finished, the family will then be able to buy the home at an affordable price.

“We’re trying to get as much donated as we can so that the cost of the home when the family buys that buys the home will be low,” Zischkle said.

Supplies, roofing labor and plumbing have been donated. They are hoping they will be able to get an HVAC system donated as well.

The Sherman Family Home Project has raised $20,000 dollars of the $50,000 dollar goal. However, the rest of the money and volunteers are needed to make this home move-in ready.

The project has a GoFundMe for donations. As for volunteering, call Trinity Baptist Church at 903-892-1568.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.