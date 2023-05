SHERMAN, Texas - The Sherman Police Department is asking for your help in locating 81 year old Oleta Smith (she also answers to “Sue”). She was last seen the afternoon of May 13th, 2023.

If you have information or see Oleta, call the Sherman Police (903) 892-7290.

