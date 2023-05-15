Ada man sentenced to 68 months for manslaughter

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Nathan Paul Nolen, 47, of Ada, was sentenced for driving while under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a fatal car crash. Nolen was sentenced to 68 months in prison for Manslaughter in Indian Country.

According to a release, the charges arose from investigations by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

On May 10, 2022, Nolen pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in Indian Country, the release states. According to investigators, the defendant was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when he crossed the center line of State Highway 3 in Pontotoc County. The defendant struck an oncoming vehicle, killing two passengers and seriously injuring a third.

“No sentence will fully heal the pain from this tragic loss of two innocent lives,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “But it is important for our community to see such careless actions come with very serious consequences. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable those who engage in criminally reckless violence.”

“The defendant’s decision to ingest methamphetamine and drive a motor vehicle resulted in a disastrous collision and loss of life,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I can only hope the sentence imposed will deter the defendant and others from driving under the influence and endangering the lives of others.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted these cases because the victim is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, according to the release.

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee. Nolen will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.

Assistant United States Attorney Zachary W. Parsons represented the United States.

