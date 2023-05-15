After storm destroys RV, Johnston County Vietnam vet receives new one

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County veteran is sleeping under a new roof tonight after a storm tore apart his mobile home last week.

Gary Mead’s neighbor tells us he’s a frontline veteran who did two tours in Vietnam.

“He has done his time and his duty, and he’s battled some demons but he’s doing great,” Mead’s neighbor Shawna Latham said. “But he’d been living in this camper after his mobile home burnt.”

Latham said after the storms last week, she noticed her neighbor Gary’s RV was no longer habitable.

“It was just enough that did the camper in, tore down a tree in his back yard,” Latham said. “Between the wind and the rain, that front end was already leaking on the trailer pretty badly. When that storm came through it just took it out.”

So Latham reached out to some friends on Facebook, and word got around.

“My wife got an email sent to her by one of her fellow workers and it was all about donating to the homeless and helping a veteran out,” Don Boraff said.

After hearing Gary’s story, Boroff and his wife decided to donate their RV.

Borof said caring for veterans is a high priority for them because his brothers served in the military.

“This is another way to get a person off the street and a place to live,” Boraff said. “I understand what they went through, my brother came back different.”

A nonprofit called Operation Texas Strong connected Boraff and Latham, and worked to refurbish the RV, getting it fresh and fit out for Gary to move in and make it home.

“We want to get the message out that everyone is loved and wanted,” Robert Crutsinger with Operation Texas Strong said. “We brought some new stuff up here, dishes and blankets that people donated.”

Crutsinger said Gary was the 127th veteran they’ve helped, and the first one they’ve helped in Oklahoma.

