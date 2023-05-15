Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Annual law enforcement memorial planned for National Police Week

National Police Week is an annual observance that honors law enforcement officers who have lost...
National Police Week is an annual observance that honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 113 will host the 11th annual memorial service for fallen officers on Thursday.

According to a press release, all Bryan County law enforcement agencies are invited to attend the memorial at Market Square. Representatives from multiple agencies across Texoma will participate in the ceremony.

The event is also open to the public.

The service is part of National Police Week, which is observed from May 14 to May 20.

The memorial begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Durant Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 113 will host the 11th annual memorial service for...

Posted by Durant Police Department, Durant Oklahoma on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert
FOUND: Silver Alert issued for missing Sherman woman
Fatal crash generic
Two killed in Love County crash
Over the last few days, several viewers told News 12 that Coherent is laying people off. The...
Coherent makes “adjustment to the size” of its Sherman workforce
The Sherman Family Home Project needs more funds and volunteers to complete the renovation.
Sherman church helping Sudan refugees become homeowners
Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.
Four people injured after Tractor-Trailer crash in Atoka County

Latest News

An Ada man is headed to federal prison for driving high on meth and causing a crash that killed...
Ada man sentenced to 68 months for manslaughter
The new piece of firefighting equipment was purchased for the department through the County...
Fox/Graham Fire Department receives new piece of firefighting equipment
A beloved member of the Sherman Police department, K-9 Jaeger, a Belgian Malinois, is preparing...
Sherman Police K-9 to undergo surgery after injury
Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, appears as an animated character in the...
Choctaw Chief Gary Batton stars in episode of Netflix’s ‘Spirit Rangers’