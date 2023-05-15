Annual law enforcement memorial planned for National Police Week

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 113 will host the 11th annual memorial service for fallen officers on Thursday.

According to a press release, all Bryan County law enforcement agencies are invited to attend the memorial at Market Square. Representatives from multiple agencies across Texoma will participate in the ceremony.

The event is also open to the public.

The service is part of National Police Week, which is observed from May 14 to May 20.

The memorial begins at 5:45 p.m.

