Body found in Lake Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The body of a missing kayaker was found in a Fannin County lake over the weekend.

Officials say three men were out kayaking, when they noticed one friend, Colton Hamilton, was missing.

In their search for Hamilton, the two friends found the 28-year old’s overturned kayak.

Officials later found Hamilton’s body in the lake without a life vest.

The friends said he had been drinking.

