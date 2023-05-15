Texoma Local
Denison to swear in new council member, call runoff election for at-large spot

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A runoff election for a spot on the Denison city council is on the agenda Monday night.

That agenda states that while Aaron “A.T.” Thomas captured the most votes for place five at large in the May 6 election, he didn’t get the majority needed to win.

So a runoff election between Thomas and runner-up Charles Pool will be held Saturday, June 10, with early voting starting the day after Memorial Day.

Josh Massey did get a majority for the place three seat on the council and will be sworn in Monday night.

