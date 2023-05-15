Texoma Local
Fannin County officials talk re-location of Fannin County Justice Center

The Fannin County Justice Center plans to move to, but before county officials can operate under one roof, Judge Cunningham says the price has to be right.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - This is where the Fannin County Justice Center plans to move to, but before county officials can operate under one roof, Judge Cunningham says the price has to be right.

“Three simple questions that government, that I guess everybody needs to be asking themselves. What do we want? What do we need? What can we afford? and I don’t want to raise taxes,” Fannin County’s Judge Newt Cunningham said.

Which is why the county is choosing to re-locate to where the Walmart and Brookshires used to be.

“There’s also a savings in not building something new. I think the price tag on building something new would be approximately $30 million, a lot of money,” Cunningham expressed.

He said the move would make for a more efficient workplace than what the county currently has.

“We’ve got people in multiple locations. We’ve got the DA and the County Clerk at an old wire plant. We’ve got our District Judge Holding Court at what was an old church, just spread out,” Cunningham explained.

He shared that the county is hoping the new location will enhance security and be more functional for the public.

“We’re not going to have luxury, but we’re going to have something that’s utilitarian and something that citizens can go and make use of the services the county provides comfortably,” Cunningham said.

Fannin County officials plan to meet this week to review the floorplan and to discuss the price of the contract.

