A Few Evening Storms, Then Friendly Mid-Week Skies

Our greatest rain chance of the week comes with a Friday cold front
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A cold front moves NW to SE across our region this evening and there will be a fair chance, about 40%, of a shower or non-severe thunderstorm ahead of it. This is going to be primarily south of the Red River; rain chances north of the front will be very low. Expect winds to turn northerly and it’ll be much less humid overnight. Tuesday morning lows should reach the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies and we should see some sunshine by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, north winds at 15 to 20 mph.

The dry and mild air makes for comfortable mid-week days with lows in the 50s and near 80. Great stuff!

Southerly winds return Thursday and the air mass moistens up ahead of strong cold front arriving Friday. This scenario spells “rain and thunderstorms”, with odds for precipitation better than even money Friday. Drier and mild air moves in for the weekend; if this forecast holds, it will be tough to beat for camping or just about anything else outdoors at that time!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

