Four men arrested after attempting to cash fraudulent checks

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Four men trying to cash fraudulent checks didn’t get far.

They were arrested by Denison Police shortly after leaving a First United branch.

Abel Carrera, Nelson Pena Lopez, Roberto Rojo, and Eduardo Flores are accused of presenting the bad checks at the branch near Main Street and Armstrong Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspects tried to run.

They’re being charged with organized criminal activity and tampering with a government record.

