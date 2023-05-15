Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Four men arrested after attempting to cash fraudulent checks

(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Four men trying to cash fraudulent checks didn’t get far.

They were arrested by Denison Police shortly after leaving a First United branch.

Abel Carrera, Nelson Pena Lopez, Roberto Rojo, and Eduardo Flores are accused of presenting the bad checks at the branch near Main Street and Armstrong Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspects tried to run.

They’re being charged with organized criminal activity and tampering with a government record.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert
FOUND: Silver Alert issued for missing Sherman woman
Fatal crash generic
Two killed in Love County crash
Over the last few days, several viewers told News 12 that Coherent is laying people off. The...
Coherent makes “adjustment to the size” of its Sherman workforce
The Sherman Family Home Project needs more funds and volunteers to complete the renovation.
Sherman church helping Sudan refugees become homeowners
Four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.
Four people injured after Tractor-Trailer crash in Atoka County

Latest News

A Johnston County veteran is sleeping under a new roof tonight after a storm tore apart his...
After storm destroys RV, Johnston County Vietnam vet receives new one
The Fannin County Justice Center plans to move to, but before county officials can operate...
Fannin County officials talk re-location of Fannin County Justice Center
The Fannin County Justice Center plans to move to, but before county officials can operate...
Fannin County officials talk re-location of Fannin County Justice Center
The 2017 Durant Master Trails Plan mapped out for the trail to connect to the others within the...
Durant hopes to turn train tracks into a walking trail