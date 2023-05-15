Texoma Local
Fox/Graham Fire Department receives new piece of firefighting equipment

The new piece of firefighting equipment was purchased for the department through the County Fire Tax.(Carter County Emergency Management)
The new piece of firefighting equipment was purchased for the department through the County Fire Tax.(Carter County Emergency Management)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Fox/Graham Fire Department has a new tool to protect the community with.

According to a social media post, the department is adding a UTV to its fleet, modified for battling brush fires and able to reach areas normal brush trucks cannot.

The new piece of firefighting equipment was purchased for the department through the County Fire Tax, according to the post.

Posted by Carter County Emergency Management on Monday, May 15, 2023

Posted by Carter County Emergency Management on Monday, May 15, 2023

