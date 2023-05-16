Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool

A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child has died months after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Mississippi day care.

The Byram Police Department confirmed the victim died on April 28 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police Chief David Errington said the child had been on life support since October after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at the Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center and Christian Academy.

WLBT reports the case is being taken to a grand jury Tuesday to determine whether criminal charges will be brought up in the matter.

A report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed the day care failed to comply with numerous childcare regulations and was fined.

The child’s mother filed a lawsuit in November alleging the victim and other children were left outside unattended on the day of the accident.

The complaint states the child was able to access the swimming pool area through a fence, which did not have a secured barrier. The child then fell into the pool and was unable to crawl back out. He was reportedly missing for 10 minutes before he was found by Little Blessings employees.

Court documents also state the day care was locked at the time, meaning the children could not get back inside.

The Little Blessings day care remains closed.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing kayaker was found in a Fannin County lake over the weekend.
Body found in Lake Bonham
Four men arrested after attempting to cash fraudulent checks
An Ada man is headed to federal prison for driving high on meth and causing a crash that killed...
Ada man sentenced to 68 months for manslaughter
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
A Johnston County veteran is sleeping under a new roof tonight after a storm tore apart his...
After storm destroys RV, Johnston County Vietnam vet receives new one

Latest News

This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, flanked by House Speaker Charles McCall, third right, and Senate...
Oklahoma leaders reach education deal on voucher-style tax credits, teacher pay hikes