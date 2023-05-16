Texoma Local
Bryan County Deputies searching for man wanted for multiple warrants

Deputies are searching for a man they said has warrants out for his arrest.
Deputies are searching for a man they said has warrants out for his arrest.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are searching for a man they said has warrants out for his arrest.

Bryan County deputies are searching for Rodney McMichael in the 300 block of Buffalo Hills Road in the Caddo and the Bokchito area.

According to court records, McMichael has outstanding warrants for trafficking meth and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said if you see McMichael, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Deputies are currently in the 300 block of Buffalo Hills Road in Caddo/Bokchito area searching for Rodney Mcmichael who...

Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

