Bryan County Deputies searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are searching for a man they said has warrants out for his arrest.
Bryan County deputies are searching for Rodney McMichael in the 300 block of Buffalo Hills Road in the Caddo and the Bokchito area.
According to court records, McMichael has outstanding warrants for trafficking meth and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Deputies said if you see McMichael, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
