Denison City Council approves development agreement for Schuler Development

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Monday, Denison City Council approved the development agreement for the Schuler Development, now called Preston Harbor.

This project has been in the making for twenty years. George Schuler acquired the land for over two decades before he passed away in April. He has left the project in the hands of the CEO and Founder of Craig International, David Craig.

“George was a man of vision and he trusted that my team and I would complete his vision and I intend to do just that,” Craig said.

The over 3,000-acre property is set to include retail, restaurants, activities, boat slips, and a resort. In addition, it will bring nearly 7500 homes from luxury, to apartments.

The construction will be split into three different phases. Construction is expected to begin within three years. Denison Mayor, Janet Gott said it will nearly double the city’s population.

“We couldn’t be more excited about who we’re going to be working with over the next few years to perfect this amazing 3100-acre development on Lake Texoma,” Gott said.

