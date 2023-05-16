Former Gainesville standout Moore joins Tampa Bay

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Gainesville Leopards and East Central Tigers standout David Moore has landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moore went to the Buccaneers’ rookie mini-camp as a tryout player and has now been invited to training camp.

Moore was a difference maker for the Seahawks from 2017 through 2020. He was a starter for periods of his time with Seattle. Since then, he has been with the Panthers, Raiders, Broncos, Packers and Bears in brief stints. He has also battled a knee injury during that time.

