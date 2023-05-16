Grayson County Courthouse to increase security measures

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More security will be added to the Grayson County Courthouse.

Commissioners voted to install cameras at all four entrances.

It was one of the top items on Tuesday’s commissioner’s court agenda.

Leaders hope the cameras will deter criminal activity and help prosecutors, if the need arises.

" At least with this, we’ll be able to monitor who’s coming in, who’s going out, in case least a situation should occur. We’ll have video evidence to show and to help prosecute the crime, or at least help the detectives to investigate if something should happen,” Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey explained.

He said the security cameras will be installed soon and will be discretely mounted to preserve the building’s historical architecture.

