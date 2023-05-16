Man charged for an alleged hit and run

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A man is in jail after an alleged hit and run.

Denison Police said Ray Driggs Darcey was driving intoxicated when he hit a woman who was walking with his car.

Police said Darcy fled the scene but was later located and arrested.

This all happened Saturday night near the intersection of South Austin Avenue and South Fannin.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

Darcy was booked into the Grayson County Jail on several charges, including intoxication assault.

