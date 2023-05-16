New restaurant opens at Lake Murray: a look inside The Lookout Kitchen

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new restaurant is opening its doors at Lake Murray.

Head Chef Manuel Davila said the opening of The Lookout at Lake Murray has been exciting so far.

“I’m hoping we can create an atmosphere where you do feel at home,” Davila said. “This is our 5th day so we’re still excited and people are coming in slowly but surely, and once the holiday hits it’s gonna be full-blown.”

Last summer Swadleys Foggy Bottom Kitchen moved out of this space after the Oklahoma Department of Tourism cut ties with the restaurant, saying they suspected fraudulent activity.

This year, the state parks announced they’re partnering with a restaurant group called La Ratatouille, which opened up The Lookout and will open 5 other restaurants in other Oklahoma state parks.

Davila said they’re looking forward to becoming a staple at Lake Murray.

“We’re gonna have some music and some local artists that are gonna be performing on Friday and Saturday nights,” Davila said. “I think that’s a really great thing to help support local first.”

Davila said that goes for the food, too.

“We have great comfort food,” Davila said. “You get that genuine hometown feel- cause we are in Ardmore, and we wanted to cater to everybody. So we’re still gonna have some nice steaks that feature for dinner. We’re looking at local beef. Anything that comes from the state of Oklahoma, we’re gonna fully support.”

The Lookout’s Grand opening is Wednesday.

For more information find them on Facebook at The Lookout Kitchen.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.