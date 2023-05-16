Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New restaurant opens at Lake Murray: a look inside The Lookout Kitchen

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new restaurant is opening its doors at Lake Murray.

Head Chef Manuel Davila said the opening of The Lookout at Lake Murray has been exciting so far.

“I’m hoping we can create an atmosphere where you do feel at home,” Davila said. “This is our 5th day so we’re still excited and people are coming in slowly but surely, and once the holiday hits it’s gonna be full-blown.”

Last summer Swadleys Foggy Bottom Kitchen moved out of this space after the Oklahoma Department of Tourism cut ties with the restaurant,  saying they suspected fraudulent activity.

This year, the state parks announced they’re partnering with a restaurant group called La Ratatouille, which opened up The Lookout and will open 5 other restaurants in other Oklahoma state parks.

Davila said they’re looking forward to becoming a staple at Lake Murray.

“We’re gonna have some music and some local artists that are gonna be performing on Friday and Saturday nights,” Davila said. “I think that’s a really great thing to help support local first.”

Davila said that goes for the food, too.

“We have great comfort food,” Davila said. “You get that genuine hometown feel- cause we are in Ardmore, and we wanted to cater to everybody. So we’re still gonna have some nice steaks that feature for dinner. We’re looking at local beef. Anything that comes from the state of Oklahoma, we’re gonna fully support.”

The Lookout’s Grand opening is Wednesday.

For more information find them on Facebook at The Lookout Kitchen.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing kayaker was found in a Fannin County lake over the weekend.
Body found in Lake Bonham
Four men arrested after attempting to cash fraudulent checks
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say
The over 3,000-acre property is set to include retail, restaurants, activities, boat slips, a...
Denison approves 3,100-acre development on Lake Texoma
An Ada man is headed to federal prison for driving high on meth and causing a crash that killed...
Ada man sentenced to 68 months for manslaughter

Latest News

Rumsey said she and her husband were home when suddenly, “I heard things start falling.”
Denison home struck by lightning during Monday’s storms
Darcy was booked into the Grayson County Jail on several charges, including intoxication assault.
Man charged for an alleged hit and run
The Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band took part in a special ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band pays tribute to fallen officers in D.C. ceremony
More security will be added to the Grayson County Courthouse.
Grayson County Courthouse to increase security measures