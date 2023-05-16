Oklahoma House, Senate call for concurrent special session

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawmakers in the Oklahoma House and Senate have called for a concurrent special session that will begin meeting Wednesday.

According to a news release, this will allow legislators to finalize this year’s budget and meet after the constitutional adjournment date of May 26 if necessary.

The call for convening a special session is limited to the consideration of the following:

Appropriation of funds for the annual state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024;

Legislation related to implementing and administering budget-related funds; and

Expenditure of federal funds pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The documentation for the call of the special session will be available after it is filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.