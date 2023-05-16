Sherman Police Officers honored with Lifesaving Award after saving a woman’s life

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After saving a woman’s life who was suffering from an overdose earlier this year, two Sherman Police Officers were honored with the lifesaving award.

Police Chief James Jeffcoat said that Officer Kara Peters was flagged down by a woman with an unresponsive friend in her car. When Peters arrived the woman had already begun turning blue.

“She realized it looked like she was suffering from some kind of drug overdose, she immediately removed her from the vehicle and administered some Narcan and then began utilizing CPR,” Jeffcoat said.

Jeffcoat said when Officer Tyler Carroll arrived they were able to resuscitate the woman, enough for her to tell the officers her name.

The hospital staff later confirmed the officer’s quick response saved the woman’s life. Jeffcoat said he is proud to call these officers his brother and sister.

