Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band pays tribute to fallen officers in D.C. ceremony

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band took part in a special ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The band performed Monday at the Forty-Second Annual National Peace Officer Memorial Service.

In a social media post the department said the band’s solemn bagpipe melodies honored the fallen officers who sacrificed their lives while serving their communities.

May 15 is National Police Officers Memorial Day, according to the post.

Today, the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band had the honor of taking part in a massed band performance at the National... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Monday, May 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.