Sunshine Rules Wed-Thu; Heavy Rain Potential Friday

Quiet skies expected to return for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clouds are breaking up overnight as drier, sinking air moves into Texoma’s weather scene, expect morning lows in the mid to upper 50s with a light northerly breeze.

Wednesday and Thursday look like a couple of real “crowd-pleasers” with mostly sunny skies, moderate breezes, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds return to the south Thursday evening, just in time to meet up with a strong cold front arriving Friday. This front may produce some strong or even marginally severe thunderstorms, and more likely some heavy rainfall. The front is moving along at a fairly good pace, so it should be replaced by drier air in its wake by Saturday, leaving us with a very pleasant late-May weekend!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

