Sunshine Rules Wed-Thu; Heavy Rain Potential Friday
Quiet skies expected to return for the weekend
Clouds are breaking up overnight as drier, sinking air moves into Texoma’s weather scene, expect morning lows in the mid to upper 50s with a light northerly breeze.
Wednesday and Thursday look like a couple of real “crowd-pleasers” with mostly sunny skies, moderate breezes, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds return to the south Thursday evening, just in time to meet up with a strong cold front arriving Friday. This front may produce some strong or even marginally severe thunderstorms, and more likely some heavy rainfall. The front is moving along at a fairly good pace, so it should be replaced by drier air in its wake by Saturday, leaving us with a very pleasant late-May weekend!
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.