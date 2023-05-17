Ardmore Police looking for burglary suspect

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is looking for a man who they said is a suspect in several burglary cases.

According to a social media post, Ardmore Police received information about the location of 19-year-old Devonte Gonzales and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The Ardmore SWAT team searched the residence, but did not locate Gonzales, according to the post.

Ardmore Police said Gonzales has a history of violent tendencies.

If you know the whereabouts of Gonzales, please contact Detective Kropp at 580-630-7690 or your local law enforcement agency.

