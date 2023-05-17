Texoma Local
Ardmore Police looking for burglary suspect

Ardmore Police are looking for Devonte Gonzales, 19, who they said is a suspect in several burglary cases.
Ardmore Police are looking for Devonte Gonzales, 19, who they said is a suspect in several burglary cases.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is looking for a man who they said is a suspect in several burglary cases.

According to a social media post, Ardmore Police received information about the location of 19-year-old Devonte Gonzales and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The Ardmore SWAT team searched the residence, but did not locate Gonzales, according to the post.

Ardmore Police said Gonzales has a history of violent tendencies.

If you know the whereabouts of Gonzales, please contact Detective Kropp at 580-630-7690 or your local law enforcement agency.

-Please Share- The Ardmore Police Department is looking for Devonte Gonzales, who has been listed as a suspect in...

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

