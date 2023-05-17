Texoma Local
Austin College Cheer competes at National Championships, making school history

The Austin College Cheerleading team was invited to compete at the National Cheerleading Association Colligeant National Championship in Daytona, Florida.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College Cheerleading team was invited to compete at the National Cheerleading Association Colligeant National Championship in Daytona, Florida for the first time in school history.

Not only was this the team’s first time at the competition, but it was also Austin College’s first year with a competition cheer team.

“I decided that with the team I was bringing in, we needed to do more because we were way more than capable,” said Head Coach, Alyssa Freeman.

According to Varsity, 20,000 spectators, 8500 athletes and 430 teams were in Daytona this year. Austin College placed 6th in their division.

“It was just it was a tearful but joyful moment for us. And for me as a first-year NCAA coach, it was unimaginable feelings,” Freeman said.

The team had rigorous practices to ensure their routine was perfect leading up to the competition. NCA is so fierce teams have to be invited to attend.

Once they make it to the competition, they are judged on their stunts, tumbling, crowd leadership, and overall performance.

“It’s nerve-wracking, that’s for sure, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It was honestly such an amazing feeling,” said Co-Captain, Caitlyn Potraza.

The stakes are higher than their basket tosses, the success of the entire season depends on two, two-minute and thirty-second routines. However, this team had solid performances.

“We walked off that mat happier than we’ve ever been,” Potraza said.

The team is now preparing for next season. Freeman said they are filled with energy, motivation and high expectations for Daytona Nationals 2024.

