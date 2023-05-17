Chickasaw Nation language keyboard available on Apple devices

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation has teamed up with Apple to share their language.

According to a press release, The Chickasaw Nation Chikashshanompaꞌ (Chickasaw Language) keyboard is now available for iPhone, iPad and Mac with the releases of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3 operating systems.

“We welcome this collaboration with Apple,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said. “Our language is critically vital to maintaining our unique cultural identity as Chickasaw people. The Chickasaw keyboard included in this recent update is a positive step in our efforts to revitalize, and modernize our language.”

This collaborative effort between the Chickasaw Nation Language Preservation Division and Apple continues to bring the Chickasaw language to life, according to the release.

The Chikashshanompaꞌ keyboard enables users to type in Chickasaw on their Apple device. The keyboard includes special characters for pitch accent, nasal vowels and the glottal stop character, the release adds.

