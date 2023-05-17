Texoma Local
Denison Fire puts their skills to the test

News 12 followed along with Captain Jamie Robinson who successfully located the biker.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Waterloo Park in Denison sees at least 30,000 people every year and the 7 mile walk and bike trails lead through dense woods.

In the event someone needs medical attention, Denison Fire Rescue is ready to jump into action.

“Today we did a wildlife search and rescue,” said Denison Training chief Roger Virgin.

Virgin waited in the woods with a dummy patient who sustained injuries, “a mountain biker fell off his bike, hit his head and we sent out four hasty teams.”

News 12 followed along with Captain Jamie Robinson who successfully located the biker, “walking down through there, we were able to locate the patient about 50 yards off into the brush.”

Robinson’s next action was to inform his team and give them direction on how to find the bikers location, “still being able to have radio contact and then modern technologies, phones, we can drop pins where we are.”

Now that the rescue team located the patient, they assessed his injuries and how conscious he is.

While one firefighter was with the patient, another was looking for a way out.

“I wanna say we were probably down there about 30 minutes,” Robinson said.

Next they secured and lifted the patient out of the woods.

Once they’re out of the woods, they loaded him into the ambulance.

In the event this was a real situation, the patient would then be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We all did an amazing job. We train, we watch videos, and we try to stay on top of things constantly, training every day,” Robinson added.

