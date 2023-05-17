Texoma Local
Durant City Council votes to investigate city manager

In a special meeting held Wednesday afternoon, Durant council members addressed an agenda item that would investigate the city manager.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - In a special meeting held Wednesday afternoon, Durant council members addressed an agenda item that would investigate city manager, Lisa Taylor.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for us to get accurate information as city council members, and so this allows us to actually hold the city manager responsible, like I said, to make sure that we have the ability to ensure that they’re doing their job appropriately,” One of the council’s newest members, Lauran Fuller said.

She shares that she was the one to initiate the request.

“We are not out to discipline or do anything like that. We just want to make sure that there’s transparency within the city, and this is just one avenue that we as city council members can do,” Fuller explained.

When we asked Fuller what exactly she wants investigated, here’s what she told us.

“So, there was an issue within the city that I had sought information for, and I was denied that information, and so this is just the next step that we as city council are allowed to take in order to acquire that information,” Fuller said.

Council members voted 3 to 2, to proceed with an investigation of the city manager.

“Transparency and honesty is our number one priority, and we want to make sure that we are working together as a team with the city manager and everybody under that office,” Fuller concluded.

At this time, there are no details as to what the investigation is into other than it’s regarding a personnel matter, to which city officials tell News 12, they cannot comment on.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

