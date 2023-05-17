Texoma Local
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
Stephens, Justin Ray, 01/28/1988 of Dallas, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm By Felon 3/3/2023

Brown, Caress Davida, 06/09/1993 of Dallas, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl 3/3/2023

Sale, Robert Paul, 08/24/1993 of Dallas, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 4 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 3/2/2023

Baker, Desmond Domonic, 04/14/1987 of Sherman, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 2/12/2022

Hampton, Terri Lynn, 06/17/1982 of Pottsboro, Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon 2/8/2023

Williams, Brooke Lynn, 02/20/2004 of Howe, Ct. 1 Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 2/8/2023

Jones, Nicholas Obrian, 02/21/1987 of Dallas, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth 2/19/2023

Luper, Welton Odis Jr., 08/04/1968 of Whitewright, DWI 3rd or More 9/12/2022

Brooks, Jeremy Lee, 10/22/1976 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Heroin 6/18/2022

McMillan, Mac Neal, 01/30/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 2/23/2023

Herrin, Jessica Nicole, 04/26/1987 of Gainesville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/25/2022

Webb, Haili Michelle, 11/11/1991 of Gainesville, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 11/25/2022

McBee, Nicole Denise, 05/30/1970 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/3/2023

McCuistion, Kaden Ryker, 05/01/2003 of Ft. Worth, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 2/26/2023

Armor, Blake Logan, 11/28/1990 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 2/18/2022

Dozier, Elijah Lee, 11/05/1996 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/31/2023

Moores, Anthony Glen, 04/10/1976 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 2/23/2023

Williams, Shawn Lee, 07/22/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Heroin 2/25/2023

Kostiuk, Kameron Nicholas, 09/15/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/24/2023

Stallings, Larry Ray, 06/13/1958 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 3/8/2023

Toon, Christopher Ryan, 11/26/1991 of Sherman, Sexual Assault (Rape) 12/4/2022

Morrow, Joshua Allen, 11/01/1990 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 3/5/2023

Barron, Gloria Esther, 03/30/1980 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/4/2023

Talley, Curtis Dwayne, 11/27/1957 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/27/2023

Cagle, Gene Wayne II, 04/19/1985 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/22/2022

Pherigo, Devan Kaye, 10/21/1991 of Denison, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 4/7/2023

Klecha, Cody Douglas, 10/17/1991 of Thermopolis, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/28/2023

Baker, April Arnette, 04/12/1988 of Denison, Poss CS  ‐ Meth 6/22/2022

Bowens, Sally Jean, 07/21/1977 of Durant, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/16/2022

Grimes, Christopher David, 03/24/1989 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/23/2021

Benson, Vernon Jr., 08/25/1970 of Denison, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly 1/25/2023

Battles, Carrie Ann, 07/29/1986 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 3/3/2023

Owens, Ishmel Ibrahim, 03/14/1993 of Marrero, Ct. 1 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5; Ct. 2 Tamper w/Govern Record Defraud/Harm 12/20/2022

Smith, Aayden Jordan, 10/22/2003 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 2/12/2023

Heavin, Michael Allen, 08/27/1976 of Huffman, Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility 2/4/2023

Jackson, Shequin Montoya, 10/31/1983 of Sherman, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 10/22/2022

Turco, Steven Charles, 12/16/1986 of Denton, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 7/3/2022

Matthews, Jerry Don, 07/06/1977 of Denison, Ct. 1 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 11/9/2021

Fate, Stephen, 09/18/1994 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Burglary of Habitation 3/10/2023

Jacobs, Madison Paige, 02/27/2004 of Marble Falls, Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/18/2023

Johnson, Malcom Mahalik, 11/15/1993 of Honey Grove, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 1/13/2023

Trejo, Teri Lea, 02/06/1984 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/20/2023

Simmons, Valisa Kay, 09/25/1979 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Psilocin; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinal 7/3/2022

Dombrowski, Sarita Jolayne, 09/28/1972 of Sherman, Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm 6/12/2022

Brown, Misty Michelle, 11/09/1983 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 3/22/2023

Lajoice, Chad Anthony, 11/15/1972 of Pottsboro, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 3/9/2023

Robinson, Chadragren Kemond, 06/19/2000 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/28/2023

Hudson, Jerrick Damon, 03/07/1984 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/3/2023

Henderson, Bobby Lewis, 06/28/1966 of Farmersville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/5/2023

Reilly, Tierra Lashawn, 06/12/1987 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW 8/21/2022

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

