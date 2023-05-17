Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter sends four more athletes to college ranks

Gunter sends four athletes to college ranks
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are sending four more athletes to college programs with their spring signing day.

Ivy Hellman signed his letter to play football at Southeastern. Dakota Lowery is staying local too as he signs with Austin College to play football.

Peyton Aleman is headed to Austin College. He signs to play baseball with the ‘Roos.

Ava Cantrell is headed to Tarleton to run track. After a tremendous career with Gunter that led her to the state track meet.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing kayaker was found in a Fannin County lake over the weekend.
Body found in Lake Bonham
Four men arrested after attempting to cash fraudulent checks
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say
The over 3,000-acre property is set to include retail, restaurants, activities, boat slips, a...
Denison approves 3,100-acre development on Lake Texoma
An Ada man is headed to federal prison for driving high on meth and causing a crash that killed...
Ada man sentenced to 68 months for manslaughter

Latest News

Howe duo sign for college sports
Howe baseball standouts sign with Austin College, Murray State
Whitesboro's Williams signs with Champion Christian
Whitesboro’s Kason Williams signs with Champion Christian
Shayla Harper named Player of the Year
Shayla Harper named Player of the Year
Whitesboro's Williams signs with Champion Christian
Whitesboro's Williams signs with Champion Christian