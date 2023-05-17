Gunter sends four more athletes to college ranks

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are sending four more athletes to college programs with their spring signing day.

Ivy Hellman signed his letter to play football at Southeastern. Dakota Lowery is staying local too as he signs with Austin College to play football.

Peyton Aleman is headed to Austin College. He signs to play baseball with the ‘Roos.

Ava Cantrell is headed to Tarleton to run track. After a tremendous career with Gunter that led her to the state track meet.

