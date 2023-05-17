Howe baseball standouts sign with Austin College, Murray State

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe baseball standouts Austin Haley and Matt Hayes are headed to the college ranks.

Haley signed with Murray State College after a tremendous multi-sport career with the Bulldogs. He was the quarterback, a key basketball player, and a force on the diamond. He ultimately picked baseball and decided to join the Aggies in Tishomingo.

Hayes will make the move to Austin College. He has been a key part of the Bulldog baseball program and looks forward to moving up the road to Sherman.

