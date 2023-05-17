Man charged with manslaughter, allegedly caused fatal crash in 2022

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man, who allegedly caused a fatal crash in Garvin County last year, was charged with manslaughter.

Court documents allege, in Sept. 2022, 24-year-old Baylor Smith was on cocaine, going nearly 90 miles an hour in a construction zone. He hit two vehicles that had slowed for the construction.

52-year-old Kristin Griffin was killed in the crash, according to court documents. Two others were seriously injured.

Smith is out on a $10,000 bond.

