McAlester man sentenced for arson in Indian Country

Dalyn Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 39 months in prison for arson in Indian Country.
Dalyn Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 39 months in prison for arson in Indian Country.(Storyblocks)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester man was sentenced to federal prison for arson in Indian Country.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in April 2021, Dalyn Johnson, 24, got into a fight with a Hartshorne man and threatened to burn his house down. Later that afternoon, Johnson was caught on video filling up a gas can at a convenience store.

The release states the next day, the Hartshorne resident’s home was set on fire.

Johnson fled, attempting to evade prosecution, and was later arrested on a federal warrant in Michigan on October 21, 2021.

Authorities said Johnson pled guilty to arson in March 2022, and was sentenced to 39 months in prison on May 4.

