McAlester man sentenced for arson in Indian Country

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester man was sentenced to federal prison for arson in Indian Country.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in April 2021, Dalyn Johnson, 24, got into a fight with a Hartshorne man and threatened to burn his house down. Later that afternoon, Johnson was caught on video filling up a gas can at a convenience store.

The release states the next day, the Hartshorne resident’s home was set on fire.

Johnson fled, attempting to evade prosecution, and was later arrested on a federal warrant in Michigan on October 21, 2021.

Authorities said Johnson pled guilty to arson in March 2022, and was sentenced to 39 months in prison on May 4.

