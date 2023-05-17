Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Kayla Unbehaun was in her mother's custody at the time of her disappearance in 2017.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing for six years before being found in North Carolina last week thanks to a Netflix show was reunited with her father.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15 years old, was in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, when she went missing in July 2017.

Kayla was last seen at a Fourth of July parade in Wheaton, Illinois, according to a GoFundMe account made shortly after her disappearance.

Kayla was discovered as missing when her father, Ryan Iserka, went to pick her up from her mother. Iserka reportedly had full custody of Kayla at the time while Unbehaun only had visitation rights.

According to officials, Unbehaun was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge.

According to investigators, a store manager at Plato’s Closet said she recognized Kayla there from watching an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix and called police.

Kayla was kept in care of the North Carolina Division of Social Services before being reunited with her father this week.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing kayaker was found in a Fannin County lake over the weekend.
Body found in Lake Bonham
Darcy was booked into the Grayson County Jail on several charges, including intoxication assault.
Man charged for an alleged hit and run
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say
The over 3,000-acre property is set to include retail, restaurants, activities, boat slips, a...
Denison approves 3,100-acre development on Lake Texoma
Deputies are searching for a man they said has warrants out for his arrest.
Bryan County Deputies searching for man wanted for multiple warrants

Latest News

Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
Dalyn Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 39 months in prison for arson in Indian Country.
McAlester man sentenced for arson in Indian Country
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Daniel...
Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
FILE - The north face of the Archives of the United States is seen in this general view, March...
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information