OHCA warns of recent member scam attempts

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) warns members of recent scam attempts involving callers asking SoonerCare members for personal information over the phone.

According to a press release from OHCA, these scam attempts may involve members receiving calls from a spoofed OHCA phone number. The scammer may claim the member needs to provide identifying information or that payment is owed to SoonerCare for medical services.

The release adds OHCA will never ask for payment over the phone and will only ask for identifying information if a member has requested a callback.

OHCA is committed to member privacy and safety while ensuring Oklahomans have access to quality health care services. If members receive a call they believe could be fraudulent, they are encouraged to call the SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767 to confirm before revealing any personal information.

