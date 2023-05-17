Texoma Local
Oklahoma Natural Gas to increase monthly bill rates

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Natural Gas customers could soon see an increase on their monthly bill.

According to a notice sent to customers, the Oklahoma Natural Gas company is asking the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to review and approve a new hike that would add $1.55 to the average customer’s monthly bill.

If approved, the increase would go into effect on July 1st.

This increase comes after another rate hike request the company made in 2022 that added $2 to customer’s monthly bills.

