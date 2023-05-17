SEDCO creates $2 million incentive package for Globitech expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Economic Development Corporation put forward a $2 million incentive package to support Globitech’s expansion project.

The tech company, Globitech, broke ground on a new $5 billion facility in Sherman in December, expecting to bring in hundreds of new jobs.

The company makes products for Texas Instruments, like chips.

The contribution passed SEDCO’s board of directors unanimously last week.

