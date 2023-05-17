Texoma Local
SEDCO creates $2 million incentive package for Globitech expansion

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Economic Development Corporation put forward a $2 million incentive package to support Globitech’s expansion project.

The tech company, Globitech, broke ground on a new $5 billion facility in Sherman in December, expecting to bring in hundreds of new jobs.

The company makes products for Texas Instruments, like chips.

The contribution passed SEDCO’s board of directors unanimously last week.

