As Sherman grows, so does interest from hotels

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Planning and Zoning approved a type of business it hasn’t seen in years: a hotel.

“Hotels don’t generally go to areas that there not needed, so I believe this is a great indication of what’s happening in that area,” said City Council Member Shawn Teamann. “As Sherman continues to grow and our traffic and our traffic on Highway 75 continues to increase we need places for folks to stay.”

That’s why Sherman Planning and Zoning approved a five-story 125-room Springhill Suites Hotel.

“It helps us generate tourism dollars by having folks from outside Sherman stay here and shop here and eat at our restaurants and use our gas stations,” said Teamann.

The city thinks it won’t just benefit existing restaurants and stores but be a gateway to more.

“This new hotel prospect in South Sherman is going to be something that will really help drive growth in that area and will help bring a lot of the amenities and restaurant or grocery chains to that area,” said Teamann.

This is the first hotel approved in years.

The last announcement came in 2017 for a 197-room hotel at the north end of the Sherman Town Center.

“They’ve been under construction for quite some time, but just like everything else the market is really what drives development, especially in the private sector, so that hotel, I have seen quite a bit of activity over there recently, and it looks like they’re getting pretty close, but we do not have an expected timeline currently on when that will open,” said Teamann.

The city said there’s no exact timeline for when the Springhill Suites will start construction or open.

