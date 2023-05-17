Tishomingo woman in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo woman is fighting for her life in a Plano hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on a Johnston County highway Wednesday morning.

According to a report from OHP, Jennifer West, 53, stopped her vehicle on SH-7 near Mill Creek, exited the vehicle and was standing in the road, when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

OHP said West was flown to Medical City Plano where she was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. The other driver was not injured.

The accident closed SH-7 for nearly three hours.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash and the condition of both drivers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.