Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor with another iconic Texas brand

Dr. Pepper Float
Dr. Pepper Float(Blue Bell)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper have teamed up to create a new ice cream!

The Dr. Pepper Float is described as “our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet,” announced the company.

Starting May 18, the new flavor will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes anywhere Blue Bell is sold.

