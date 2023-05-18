Chunk Your Junk in Denison this weekend

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison’s Chunk Your Junk event is back.

The city said on Saturday, residents can bring a truck bed size load of trash to be dropped off. Staff will be there to assist.

The city asks that you bring your current water bill and your ID to participate.

The free event will be hosted at Munson Park, near the baseball fields, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The city will not accept tires, liquids, batteries, or electronics of any kind.

