Denison man pleads guilty to evading, DWI

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man, accused of leading officers on an hour-long chase in 2021, will spend the next two decades in prison.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, in March 2021, Denison officers saw Derek Word, 41, weaving lane to lane, and when they tried to pull him over, he took off.

The chase went through the Sherman Town Center, FM-691, U.S. 75 and a Wal-Mart parking lot, with speed ranging from 10 to 70 miles an hour.

The release adds that a subsequent blood test from the DPS Crime Laboratory revealed that the defendant had alcohol and marijuana in his system. The defendant had an extensive criminal history.

Word pled guilty to evading arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

